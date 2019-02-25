Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $150 0ff Dyson V6 Handheld Vacuum with attachments and free shipping
My top deal request for the spring cleaning season has dropped early! A word to the frugally-wise wise: shop ahead of when stores want you to and you can save big.
I've said it before: stores know when you're shopping out of necessity and that's when they would like you to pay a premium. If you shop slightly ahead or after the fact, you will save a bundle.
Over the last few years, I've actually seen fewer deals once spring cleaning season is in full swing, as stores try and take advantage of the momentum. Slightly before your calendar says March is when spring cleaning deals are at their strongest.
Dyson is hands-down one of the most expensive but also one of the most reputable brands. You're paying for design, engineering and performance. I originally thought Dyson was not anything but an inflated brand name but I was quickly proven wrong after spending a week with the Dyson V6 Handheld Trigger.
Features of the Dyson V6 Fluffy vacuum cleaner:
- $65 worth of extra bonus accessories with today's deal
- Twice the suction power of any other handheld vac
- Cordless operation for portability in your car
- Super light weight at only 3.4 pounds
- Balanced for one-hand operation
- Most hygienic way to empty the bin with a single button
- Easily transports and converts for floor, carpet and upholstery
- Worked brilliantly on grout and difficult-to-access places
- Easily removes salt and debris that collects in carpets and mats
Was: $299.99
Now: $149.99
