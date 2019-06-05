Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $80 off the latest model of Apple iPad, 32GB Wi-Fi Silver with free shipping

Now this is a nice way to start the week! In my quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, I have a seriously big brand-name deal to share.

When I receive tablet requests from viewers (and thank you for watching us, by the way), I usually suggest Amazon Fire tablets because I consider the iPad way too expensive. That changes today.

My hesitance to recommend the iPad is usually tied primarily to price, because I do consider the iPad and the Surface to be the best high-performance tablets ever built. But the regular list price of $329 is a lot to pay for a "not quite a laptop" piece of machinery that is limited in terms of ports and its ability to support certain types of full-blown software.

The deal price of $249 at Walmart today is more palatable which makes this $80 price drop better than Black Friday pricing on a brand new Apple iPad. The latest model on sale right now — the 32 GB version — has a 9.7-inch retina screen, an impressive almost 10-hour battery life and a super-fast quad core processor.

For those of you who want the benefit of a stylus-type pen, this iPad model also supports the Apple Pencil which can be purchased separately. It's a great gift for mom, a grad or something to help bridge the gap between your smartphone and tablet. I'll support the iPad today given the price drop.

This deal is not expected to last long so you may want to make your move now if this price drop piques your interest.



