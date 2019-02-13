Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: Up to 65 percent off New Balance Shoes with $1 shipping

***Use Code: DOLLARSHIP at check-out

Retailers are really showing the love this Valentine's Day. In the nearly two decades that I've worked as a consumer reporter and deal hunter, I don't ever remember so many Valentine's Day sales. This year, everyone from airlines to clothing brands and shoe retailers are all celebrating with incentives.



You can thank widespread snow storms and softer retail sales for the price drops. Stores have launched special promotions to compensate and move stock. And any day you can reduce your costs by up to 65 percent for a major brand, you can bet I'm first in line.



New Balance makes fantastic shoes. Many fitness experts will recommend New Balance shoes over Nike for the gym, especially for those of us with knee issues. While Nike is more popular for celebrity endorsements and overall fashion, I might argue there is more substance tied to what you can score from New Balance at a much lower price.



With prices for men and women starting at $21 and the bulk of the selections hovering at around $34 and up to 65 percent off, this is a sale worth a serious look.



BUY IT NOW: Up to 65 percent off New Balance Shoes with $1 shipping

***Use Code: DOLLARSHIP at check-out

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?