BUY IT NOW: 50 percent off four boxes of Pur-Feet Healing Kits with free shipping

Just in time for Mother's Day 2019, serious pampering comes with a big price drop.

A pedicure can cost as much as $100, while a foot scrub can run you $70 — and that's just for one treatment. The DIY spa deal I've located today scores you four treatments for $25.

If you haven't yet seen foot scrubs or foot masks (similar to facial masks but more like a pedicure), they are everywhere! Both a dermatologist and podiatrist spoke with me about today's deal several months ago, and I've been using it since.

Yes, as a guy and a father who is on his feet all day long, I use a foot mask to exfoliate, moisturize and pamper my feet. The best products like Pur-Feet take it a "step" further to reduce and eliminate foot bacteria.

I've now completed several months of foot masks and here are my findings. I was amazed to see my feet peel. Yes, dead skin and other unsightly findings that would be removed during a pedicure disappear while your feet cozy and loved.

Unlike competing products, the Pur-Feet exfoliation masks are also built so you can walk while the luxury spa treatments go to work. Put one sock on your left foot, the other on your right and you will be pleasantly shocked by the impact (and the savings).



Click the play button to see my new favorite product for happy and frugal feet!

What you should know about this Pur-Feet deal:

Gently exfoliates calluses and dry patches

Hydrates dry skin

Rejuvenates new skin

Provides the benefits of a pedicure and spa scrub for a fraction of the cost

Makes feet feel softer and smoother

Box contains left and right treatment socks

Includes 4 boxes!

Was: $49.99

Now: $24.99

***This is a foot rejuvenator and peel. Your foot will peel. This dermatologist-tested-and-approved product is designed to help your feet peel similar to what you would experience during a microderm pedicure.

