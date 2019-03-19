Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

From hot days to cold ones and commutes where Mother Nature seems to have a mind of her own, my favorite tumbler handles hot and cold brilliantly — and it's on sale now.



It's quite the claim: an insulated tumbler that can keep drinks cold up to 24 hours or hot for nearly eight hours! With a combination of thermometers, ice, tea, coffee and soup, I wanted to see if the claim held true.

The answer is.... almost!



The top-rated Primula Tumblers promise a hot beverage for eight hours. My result: seven hours. The cold promise: 24 hours. My results: 23!

These new-for-2019 triple-layer tumblers are on sale today at a huge discount for both two- and four-packs.

Forget the Yeti or many of the other competing tumblers and mugs. In the tests we ran, the Primula triple-layer tumblers kept drinks hot or cool longer than competitors at a fraction of the price.



Perfect for that next commute or road trip, these tumblers feature a leak-proof lid in a league of its own. The mug is dishwasher-safe, triple wall insulated, car-cup friendly and BPA-Free. The mug slides open and closed, it's straw-compatible and was the most durable tumbler we tested in its price range for drop tests.



Click the play button to see the mugs up close.

Features of the Primula Triple Layer Tumbler:

20-ounce capacity can easily get a tea or coffee drinker through a day

Twist texture provides a secure grip

Fits virtually any vehicle cup holder

Copper cold technology increases the insulation properties

Keeps beverages eight times hotter or colder compared to traditional insulated tumblers

Easy-to-clean, BPA-free and dishwasher top rack safe

Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $79.99

Now: $29.99

***Color choices and tumbler 4 pack also on sale!

