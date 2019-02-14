Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

BUY IT NOW: $40 off the best-selling Handsome Carbon Fiber Pen with free shipping

It's a half-priced deal that can last you for decades! I wish I profiled this price drop before Valentine's Day. Amazingly enough, a carbon fiber pen I had my eye on was one of the most gifted products for guys of my social media followers. It's rare to find a gift that lasts forever and that costs less than $40.



I decided to finally feature one of the world's strongest and most lightweight pens following a piece I did last year on carbon fiber wallets. Carbon fiber products not only stand the test of time but they perform on a higher level.



Think of it as the difference between driving an entry-level sedan and a Ferrari. You don't actually realize the difference and what you've been missing until you experience it.



Later down the line for graduation gifts, Mother's Day and Father's Day, you'll likely think back to this deal (which could be back at full price) and perhaps wish you bought it. So I'm going to take my advice and buy a few of these today for future gift giving.



My grandfather has a favorite pen that he always has ready to go to sign a check or an autograph (it's a long story that we'll get to another day). The ergonomics of the Handsome Carbon Fiber pen make it comfortable in any hand giving even the worst penmanship a boost. The pen is perpetually reusable and refillable with standard pen refills.



Click the play button to see it up close!

Features of the Handsome Carbon Fiber pen:

Unbelievably light at 0.2 ounces

Carbon Fiber construction makes for extremely powerful performance

Used in applications like high-end sporting events and by NASA

Compact and ergonomically designed

High luster carbon fiber distinguishes against the competition

Lowest recorded prices this week

Smooth roller ball black ink

Refillable with standard Parker refills

Comes with black gift box today

Was: $79.99

Now: $39.95

