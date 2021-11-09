Kohl's reveals Black Friday deals, with more to come later this month

The retailer's Black Friday promotion features three separate windows of deals that begin in early November and run through the day after Thanksgiving.

Kohl's joins a growing list of retailers adopting month-long Black Friday promotions as the store's holiday deals are already underway.

The company announced three separate windows of promotions, each incrementally increasing in savings as Thanksgiving and Black Friday approach.

The large retailer's "Pre-Black Friday sale," running from Nov. 5 to 10, allows shoppers to get 15% off online and in-store on certain items. Kohl's is also offering $10 in Kohl's cash for every $50 spent throughout it's November promotions, giving shoppers an extra edge on savings. However, some items may not be included in this discount.

For those who may want to save their holiday shopping until around Thanksgiving, Kohl's will host two more Black Friday time slots.

From Nov. 21-24, the store will run a more traditional online and in-store sales window. On Thanksgiving and Black Friday (Nov. 25 and 26), the retailer will offer "super deals" to its customers. Although all Kohl's stores will close on Thanksgiving day, customers can still shop the "super deals" online on the holiday.

Kohl's will not offer free shipping on Black Friday orders. However, the store will provide in-store pick up and contactless curbside pickup.

See below for some of Kohl's deals available this holiday shopping season:

Nov. 21 to Nov. 24:

$60 off - Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch: $119.99 (orig. $179.99) + earn $30+ Kohl's Cash

$25 off - Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device: $24.99 (orig. $49.99)

$50 off - Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation: $49.99 (orig. $99.99)

$185 off - iRobot Roomba 677 robotic vacuum: $189.99 (orig. $374.99)

$80 off - Ninja Foodi Indoor Grill with Air Fryer: $169.99 (orig.$249.99)

$60 off - Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-qt. 9-in-1 multiuse pressure cooker: $59.99 (orig. $119.99)

$50 off - AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden: $59.99 (orig. $109.99)

$80 off - Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless earphones: $169.99 (orig. $249.99)

$68 off- K-Supreme single-serve coffee maker: $101.99 (orig. $169.99)

$50 off - Theragun 4th gen massage gun: $249.99 (orig. $299.99)

Up to 50% off Columbia, Eddie Bauer®, Lands' End for the family

Buy one, get one 50% off toys: including Nerf, Hot Wheels, Barbie®, Kinetic Sand, Play-Doh, Melissa & Doug and more.

Nov. 25 to Nov. 26:

$20 off - Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) smart speaker with Alexa: $29.99 (orig. $49.99)

$100 off - Voyager Hover Strobe Self-balancing Scooter: $99.99 (orig. $199.99)

50% off select games and puzzles.

While it may seem too early to jump on holiday savings, Kohl's is just one of many major stores opting out of the notoriously hectic one-day Black Friday event. Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and many others are ditching the traditional post-Thanksgiving extravaganza.

The reason? A wicked cocktail of pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, ongoing worker shortages, and efforts to reduce in-person crowd sizes as medical experts worry about potential COVID-19 and flu surges.