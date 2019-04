LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Just months after closing its Highlands location, Yang Kee Noodle is closing its Oxmoor Center location.

Louisville Business First report founder Dan Huckestein says the location no longer makes sense after mall traffic has significantly declined.

The location at Oxmoor had been open for 15 years.

Yang Kee Noodle’s remaining location on Shelbyville Road in Middletown is still open.