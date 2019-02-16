LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) North End Cafe and the adjoining North End Slice pizza restaurant on Bardstown Road in the Highlands are closing later this month.

The final day of operation is slated for Sunday, Feb. 24, said Michaelle Warner, the public relations and marketing director for the restaurant. The original North End Cafe at 1722 Frankfort Ave. will remain open.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of the North End Highlands and Slice at 2116 Bardstown Road," the company said in a brief news release. "It’s been a great 7 years together and we would like to thank all our regular customers."

Warner said the closure is driven by a combination of things: The lease on the space was coming up for renewal, and the restaurant’s general manager is leaving for another position. She also said it can be difficult to juggle multiple locations.

“It’s really hard when you’re an original restaurant to be in two places at one time,” she said.

About 30 people work at the Highlands locations, Warner said, and some of them will be offered jobs at the original restaurant. Other employees already have accepted jobs elsewhere, she added.

