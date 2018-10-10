LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- Amazon.com Inc. and Whole Foods Market are adding services to make it easier for Louisville customers to buy their products.

Amazon will start its Prime Now delivery service today in five new markets, including Louisville, making Whole Foods products available for delivery.

Prime members in the city can shop through Prime Now for thousands of Whole Food products, including every day grocery staples like produce, meat, bakery, dairy and more. Those products are available for delivery, a service that Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) launched earlier this year. Delivery is available in 53 markets nationwide, and today, in addition to Louisville, it expanded to Annapolis, Cleveland, North and Central New Jersey, and Pittsburgh as well as adding areas for delivery in San Francisco.

"Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in five new cities plus more neighborhoods in San Francisco," Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive VP of Operations, said in the news release.

