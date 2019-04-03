(LBF) - One restaurant is closed on Whiskey Row, but another is on the way.

El Barrio, a Mexican restaurant and tequila bar at 129 W. Main St., closed on Saturday. The Bertuca Hospitality Group, which owns Doc Crow's Southern Smokehouse & Raw Bar next door, has leased the space for a new restaurant concept.

“We saw an opportunity to take the Doc’s brand and expand into a new venture next door on Whiskey Row,” Bertuca Hospitality owner Ted Bertuca Jr. said in a news release. “Construction on the space is scheduled to begin this spring, and the new concept will open later this summer. Details on the new project will be announced soon.”

A page on Bertuca's website refers to "Doc's Bourbon Room" coming this summer in the space adjacent to Doc Crow's. But the site doesn't provide additional information.

