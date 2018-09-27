LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Walmart is making grocery shopping even easier for customers in Louisville.

The retailer is expanding its popular Online Grocery Delivery service to bring delivery to the doorsteps of Louisville, and the outlying areas of New Alban, Ind. and Middletown, Ky.

How it will work:

Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to for their order to be delivered. At the time of checkout, customers will pay the delivery fee. No money is exchanged at the customer’s door.

Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee.

Delivery: Delivery partners will be requested by a Walmart grocery associate when the order is ready to be delivered, who will then drive directly to the customer’s location during the 1-hour delivery window they chose.

Offer: Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR with a $50 minimum order.

Here’s how it’s different:

Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery service is a simple $9.95 fee and no subscription is required.

Walmart’s everyday low prices are the same no matter how you shop, there will be no instore price vs online price.

Walmart’s Online Grocery Delivery is an extension of Walmart’s beloved curbside pickup service, which is available at 12 stores in the Louisville metro area right now.

