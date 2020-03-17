Walmart on Raggard Road closing due to 'financial performance'

The Supercenter will close by Friday, April 22. All 306 employees are eligible for transfer to other Walmart locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Walmart on Raggard Road near the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood in Louisville will permanently close next month, the company confirms.

According to Walmart Communications Director Brian Little, the decision was made based on several factors, including "historic and current financial performance".

"This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," said Little.

The PRP Walmart opened in 2008 and has served the community of Pleasure Ridge Park and greater Louisville since then.

But by Friday, April 22, it will be closed to the public.

Walmart says the closure is in no way a reflection of the hard work and customer service of the associates at that location, and every employee is eligible for transfer to a new location.

"Our associates are the heartbeat of the company and our priority is to take care of them during this transition," said Little.

The store employs 306 associates at the PRP location.

There are eight Walmart Supercenters and three Neighborhood Markets serving the community.

Across Kentucky, there are 102 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs, and the Walmart Foundation contributed $18.7 million to state and local non-profits in 2021.

This is Walmart's official statement on the closure of the PRP location:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Raggard Road location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities and on walmart.com.”

