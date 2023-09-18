Cajun-inspired, sports restaurant to open in southern Indiana

One of the first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening will have a chance to win free Walk-On's for a year.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A new sports-themed restaurant with a Cajun twist is coming to southern Indiana.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open its first restaurant in the Louisville-area on Monday, Sept. 25.

The restaurant will be located in Clarksville off of exit 4 on I-65, just a short drive from downtown Louisville.

Franchise owners Todd Johnson and Wade Kornblith of Trident Hospitality have partnered with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks to open this Walk-On's location.

Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry expressed how excited he is to open the newest Walk-On's location in Clarksville.

“With Todd Johnson’s incredible background in the restaurant sector and Wade Kornblith’s top notch financial and analytics expertise, along with the qualities Derrick Brooks has showcased on and off the field, we have no doubt that the people from the greater Kentuckiana area are in great hands!” Landry said.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Walk-On's Grand Opening on Monday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m.

One of the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On's for a year.

“We knew going in that this was a sports town! From the Champ, Muhammad Ali, to historical Churchill Downs, and, of course, the great rivalry between the Louisville Cardinals and the Kentucky Wildcats to all of the great teams in Indiana like the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, we feel strongly that all of these fan bases will fall in love with Walk-On’s Sport Bistreaux!” Franchise owner Wade Kornblith said.

Walk-On's Cajun-inspired menu features dishes such as crawfish étouffée, duck & andouille gumbo, and doughnut bread pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Click here to see Walk-On's complete menu.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.