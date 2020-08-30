Derby Diversity Business Summit prepares for three-day virtual event

Organizers say an online event will help spread a timely message to an even bigger audience.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Derby Diversity Business Summit will launch three days of virtual seminars on social equity and inclusion starting Aug. 31.

Put on by the Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative (GEDDI) in Louisville, the event has offered a venue for business owners and community members to access ideas and economic opportunities that organizers said are not always available to all communities.

The pandemic has forced the event online this year, but organizers are choosing to view a virtual event as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

“This could not have happened at a better time, because we would have never been able to reach the number of people and the types of people we’re reaching now in a digital space,” said founder Tawana Bain.

Amid the COVID19 pandemic and nationwide protests for racial equity, organizers believe the conversations being offered by participating panels are more important than ever.

“My hope is that if people do have things that they fester in their hearts or in their minds, maybe we can turn that around so they’re not inspired to act on it,” said GEDDI board member Kourtney Moody.

This year’s summit will focus on unity, and how businesses have had to pivot their operations during the pandemic to still create opportunity for the communities they serve.

“As we watch everything play out around our country, everything is not just about the bottom line,” said Bain. “It really is about how people feel as though they belong, [and] about how much we care about our neighbor or the person who might work across the office from us.”

Host cities across the country are offering breakout session to have conversations about diversity and inclusion, and sign ups are still being accepted online.

The Derby Diversity Summit runs from Monday, August 31, 2020 to Wednesday, September 2, 2020.

