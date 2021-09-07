Village 8 in St. Matthews is now a first-run movie theater

Movie fans will now be able to catch new releases and moviegoers can now buy tickets on Fandango.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s only independently-owned movie theater chain, Apex Entertainment, confirms the Village 8 Theater will become a first-run movie theater. The company made the announcement Tuesday.

Movie fans will now be able to catch new releases and it's listed on Fandango. This gives moviegoers the chance to buy tickets online before a show.

Village 8 is located in Dupont Village at 4014 Dutchmans Lane in St. Matthews.

The move comes in response to the popularity of streaming services eliminating second-run movie releases.

Ticket prices, discounts

Matinee and weeknight prices will be $5 a ticket at Village 8.

The theater will continue to offer discounts to children and seniors

Village 8’s will off customers discounted Tuesday tickets.

Village 8 is accommodating private watch parties with packages available for theater rental and concessions.

Get additional information and showtimes online.

“As the movie theater industry evolves in the wake of COVID and streaming services, we felt it was time to reprogram our offerings at Village 8,” said Les Aberson owner of Apex Entertainment. “Customers will still be able to watch movies at a significantly lower price than what they would pay at a big chain.”

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.