(LBF) -- Atlanta-based United Parcel Service Inc. is considering expanding its Supply Chain Solutions campus in Louisville.

Earlier today in Frankfort, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority, or KEDFA, gave preliminary approval for $1.35 million in tax incentives for the company. The incentives were given based on the company's plan to invest $3.8 million and create 135 jobs at Supply Chain Solutions.

Supply Chain Solutions is UPS's warehousing and distribution arm, which allows customers to lease space for warehousing, cold storage and other services at UPS facilities. The company has more than 10 buildings on Outer Loop where it offers these services.

