LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The largest employer in Louisville shared just how much they've delivered to the Commonwealth over the past 20 years with the release of an independent economic report Friday.

UPS showed its economic impact on Louisville and surrounding areas through three categories: jobs, capital investments and fiscal impacts. The report said UPS has brought employment to around 20,000 people in Kentucky every year. And as Big Brown continues to grow, more businesses follow suit.

"You hire so many people at 'Place X' and other jobs are created," Manoj Shanker said. "The ripple effects depend on the company."

According to the report, UPS' presence not only brings in 20,000 direct jobs, but it also brings 40,000 indirect jobs at company partners or businesses that have relocated to Louisville to be closer to UPS.

Officials at Cologuard, a UPS partner bringing indirect jobs to Louisville, said UPS is an integral part of their company's day-to-day functions.

"It really required the marriage of high science with a logistics expert, and we knew that UPS was the right partner, not only because they know the space, but because they were committed to our cause too," President Mark Stenhouse said.

More than 200 companies have relocated or moved parts of their operation to the Louisville region to be closer to UPS, the report said.

UPS has also invested more than $2.4 billion in construction projects in Louisville over the last 20 years including Worldport, the Global Operations center, and Supply Chain Solutions. Across the state, UPS operates 74 businesses in total.

The report said UPS has brought in more than $300 million annually to the Commonwealth's economy, accounting for more than 2 percent of all state and local taxes collected in Kentucky.