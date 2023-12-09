Here's how a Ford union strike could impact Louisville businesses

Mike Smith, manager at Stooges Bar & Grill, says nearby union employees from Ford and UPS make up around 85% of their customer base.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The potential for a strike is looming over thousands of Ford Motor Company workers in Louisville and the businesses surrounding their factories.

It comes as the auto giant and its union, The United Auto Workers (UAW), have until the end of Thursday to come to terms on a new contract.

Businesses like Stooges Bar & Grill are watching the negotiations closely, hoping for a deal before the deadline.

Manager Mike Smith said nearby union employees from Ford and UPS make up around 85% of their customer base.

"It's a big part of our business -- whether it's before work, after work, or for lunch break," Smith said. "We supported the Sysco drivers when they were on strike, we were prepared to stand behind UPS [employees], and we will stand behind Ford [workers] as well."

Smith's restaurant sits just down the block from the Ford Louisville Assembly Plant (LAP) on Fern Valley Road, where more than 4,000 employees work. Another 8,500+ employees work at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant (KTP) in eastern Jefferson County.

Smith told WHAS11 News that a strike, particularly an extended one, could be detrimental for their bottom line.

"Once we get down to the nitty gritty, it really does start going in our minds about how it may affect our business," he said.

Meanwhile for Ford dealerships, the potential impact could be on the wait for supplies to be delivered -- with some already on back order as it is.

"If we cannot get those parts in, those shipments will be delayed, which is then going to be more difficult on our customers," said Kevin Collins, president and CEO of Collins Auto Group.

Collins, who talked to WHAS11 at the Bill Collins Ford location on Bardstown Road, said a strike would have to last several weeks for dealerships to really feel the burden.

Collins believes relations between the auto giant and its union are actually better now compared to previous years during the negotiating period. He said that bodes well for the result businesses across Louisville are hoping for: A done deal.

"It's a traumatic experience for the industry when it happens, for both sides. It's really not good for anyone," Collins said. "We just hope the company and the negotiators for the union can get a resolution, and we can build a lot of vehicles."

On Monday night, Todd Dunn, president of the local UAW chapter, told WHAS11 the ball is in the company's court. He said he's confident there's a pathway for the deal to get done before the deadline, but added union workers are well prepared to strike if necessary.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.