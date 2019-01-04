(LBF) -- A developer from Owensboro, Ky., is planning to construct two new hotels at 4209 Simcoe Lane, near the Paddock Shops development in East Louisville.

Owensboro-based commercial real estate firm The Malcolm Bryant Corp. is developing the property, according to plans filed this week with Louisville Metro Government. It said two new five-story hotels and two new one-story office buildings would be constructed. The first hotel would contain 120 rooms, and the second would add another 100 rooms.

The filing doesn't name the brand of the hotels, and the office buildings would be about 2,000 square feet each. The filing doesn't list the cost of the project.

I reached Madison Silvert, president of Malcolm Bryant Corp., by email Friday, who said this filing was preliminary and that more details would be coming soon. Silvert did issue a statement:

“This project is still conceptual but is getting closer to an announcement. We were pioneers in this sub-market of Louisville nearly 20 years ago with the Hampton Inn Louisville Northeast, which is undergoing a multimillion dollar renovation. We love this market, and look forward to being able to have expanded offerings in the near future.”

