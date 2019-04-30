LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you want to visit a Mellow Mushroom in Kentucky, you'll have to go to Lexington after the last Louisville location closed on Sunday.

According to Insider Louisville, owner Ryan Miller closed the St. Matthews location on April 28 after seven years of operation. This was the only Mellow Mushroom left in Louisville after the Highlands location abruptly shut down in January and the Middletown location closed in 2017.

Miller lives in Lexington and is starting a new restaurant venture there, which made managing the Louisville businesses more of a struggle.

“I really won’t have time to be doing what I really should be doing with it,” Miller told Insider Louisville. “I don’t want it to decline and make a bad name for my other businesses.”

The space on Shelbyville Road is currently up for sale.

