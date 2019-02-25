(LBF) -- A good bourbon is hard to find.

No, wait — that’s not right. There are dozens and dozens of good ones. How about: A hard-to-find bourbon is good. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

In bourbon circles across the state, there’s always talk about what’s out there, who’s selling it and where to find it. Case in point: In recent years, collectors have gone to Kroger stores (and elsewhere) to enter a raffle where they can win a chance to buy Pappy Van Winkle.

Not a raffle to win Pappy Van Winkle, mind you. A raffle to win a chance to buy it. And then there was that recent New York Times story about how Kentucky Owl came out of nowhere to become the subject of collector lust a few years ago.

With all this chatter, we had to wonder: What are the hardest to find bourbons out there?

For perspective on this, we reached out to Fred Minnick, the Louisville-based author of “Bourbon: The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American Whiskey.”

