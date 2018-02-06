(LBF) - Need to make a Target run, but you just can't get away? Soon, you might be able to order the goods for same-day delivery.

Starting June 14, Minneapolis-based Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) will launch same-day delivery service in four metro areas in Kentucky: Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro.

Target is working with Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt to offer the service, which will be offered to nearly 500,000 homes across the state. Customers will order through the Shipt app.

