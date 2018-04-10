FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) — After years of litigation, Louisville developer Kevin Cogan's Willow Grande condo development won its final legal victory Wednesday.

The Kentucky Supreme Court denied the Cherokee Triangle Association's appeal to review the long-running case revolving around the development, to which it is opposed, according to a news release from Frost Brown Todd LLC, the law firm representing Cogan's Jefferson Development Group.

Last year, the Court of Appeals ruled in favor the development, upholding a decision by Jefferson Circuit Court to allow the construction of the 15-story Willow Grande complex at Baringer and Willow avenues in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood. Willow Grande has been proposed with 24 upscale condos.

Originally, the Louisville Metro Council approved a zoning map amendment in favor of the complex, which the Cherokee Triangle Association and other area property owners challenged with the Jefferson Circuit Court lawsuit, which upheld the Metro Council vote.

