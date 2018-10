LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A Kentucky business is getting some sweet recognition.

Southern Living named Plehn's Bakery in St Matthews as one of the best in the south.

It's a family-run shop known for its butterfluff rolls, authentic German breads, and a variety of sweets.

The author of the article wrote about Plehn's soda-shop vibe and rich history.

Kuno Plehn opened the shop in 1922 after coming to the US from Germany. Several relatives now own the bakery.

