Beloved Louisville restaurant closes after 14 years in operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-loved restaurant in the heart of NuLu has permanently closed after 14 years in operation.

Wiltshire On Market announced on Facebook that after one final meal with some of the original team members on Sunday, the restaurant has opened its doors for the last time.

Susan Hershberg, owner of Wiltshire on Market, said she now plans to pass the torch onto the next generation of restauranteurs.

"The tradition of inspired, locally-sourced, handcrafted cuisine will live on beautifully with this next generation. I am proud to pass the baton," Hershberg said.

No changes to the other Wiltshire locations, Wiltshire Bakery and Cafe on Barrett Avenue and Wiltshire on Main, have been announced.

"A very special and heartfelt thank you to all of you who supported us throughout the years, many of you, literally, on a weekly basis. Above all, gratitude to all who have been a part of the Wiltshire On Market team over the years," Hershberg said.

