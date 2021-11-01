Louisville shops look forward to 'Small Business Saturday'

Employees at this business are thankful they've dodged supply chain issues.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Small Business Saturday is an important day for locally-owned stores and shops. It's a day to meet consumers who want to do their holiday shopping with local businesses.

This year, supply chain issues will present a challenge for the annual shopping but some small shops in Louisville will be able to avoid it.

That's because they produce and make all their inventory.

“We don’t have supply chain issues because we make everything here,” Jane Reiss, a sales associate at M.A. Hadley, said.

When Reiss says everything, she means it. The shop handles crafting the pottery, painting, and shipping.

“We’re pretty self-contained,” Reiss said.

She said that’s how M.A. Hadley’s has been since 1940, and there’s no need to change it now.

She said Alice Hadley, the shop’s founder, was a talented pottery maker and her work has been passed down from generation to generation.

“One Saturday we had a family in here,” Reiss said. “There was a great grandmother, a grandmother, a mother and a daughter – four generations. They all had Hadley. They all wanted more and they were all in here shopping.”

It’s something that might not have been possible if the shop had turned to dependence on imports over the years.

Scout, which is another local shop shares a similar story.

“We actually partner with a lot of local artisans and local businesses, so we’ve been a lot less affected than other businesses have,” Sales Associate Jackson Thompson said.

He said that’s how the 18-year-old business has always operated, but ramped it up even more when a few of the store’s imported items started shipping slowly.

Thompson said that’s the beauty of being local while supporting local.

“Those are people, and we want to work with those human beings and those people one-on-one to make sure that they’re successful and we’re successful,” Thompson said.

Shopper Kaet Barron resonated with that because she sees how much support her dad and brother receive. They own a car service business in Louisville.

“They can’t go anywhere without people telling them, hello and it means the world to me to know how much people care and love them and continue to support them, so I want to do the same with other small businesses,” Barron said.

Both owners say supply chain issue or not, people like Barron are the reason they’ve survived and they’re grateful.

