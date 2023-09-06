'Money is no longer worth the headache': Louisville restaurant permanently closes doors

A beloved restaurant in Schnitzelburg closed its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The owners of a popular burger restaurant in Louisville announced that after four years of service, they are closing permanently.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Troy King, who co-owns Six Forks Burger Company with his wife, Selena Johnson, posted a farewell video on the restaurant's Facebook.

"I'm happy to announce that Selena and I have decided to make today the last day of service for Six Forks," King said in the video.

"I am so relieved," King said. He acknowledged that though he and is wife are happy and celebrating, there are many loyal customers and even employees who may be sad.

According to his announcement, King and Johnson made Six Forks employees aware that they were considering closing three or four weeks beforehand.

As for a reason for the sudden closure, King said, "This restaurant just doesn't fit our lifestyle."

"I equate it to an ex-wife that pays me alimony," he said. "It pays me good money but that money is no longer worth the headache."

The owners will keep the building that was once occupied by the restaurant and turn it into the headquarters for Velvet Couch Hospitality Group, which used to operate Six Forks and Fry Daddy's and continues to run The Cantina's at Caesar's Southern Indiana Casino.

The building will also be home to a new small event space, according to King.

For those of you wanting a Six Forks burger, the owners say not to worry. The Six Forks food trucks will continue to serve their delicious burgers to the Louisville community.

"We're going to keep rolling with catering, food trucks, as you all know already we're opening up the food truck park," King said.

Louisville's first food truck park, Culinary Row, is currently under development in the Merriwether neighborhood.

King said Six Forks customers who are signed up for the restaurant's loyalty program shouldn't worry.

"We are going to do something for you so your points will still matter in some way, shape or form," King said.

The co-owners made their decision to close while on vacation, King said in the video.

"We have been discussing this for awhile now and we took this trip to Idaho, got some peace, quiet and tranquility, and we figured out that we don't want to do this anymore," King said.

King assured the public that they will both remain in Louisville, despite the restaurant closing.

"We're not going anywhere," King said. "We got a lot of things in the hopper."

King ended his goodbye video by saying, "thank you all for your support, thank the loyal customers, we really, really, really do appreciate you all."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.