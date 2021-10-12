'It took a team' | Garden Girl Foods closing in December

Garden Girl Foods Owner and her attorney filed a lawsuit Nov. 30 alleging mold growth and racial discrimination.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Months after opening their doors, Garden Girl Foods announced they were leaving their Old Louisville location and closing the doors on Dec. 20.

Garden Girl Foods opened its Old Louisville store location early spring 2021. The store caters to those who don't have access to fresh and healthy food options.

Owner Whitney Powers said opening at this location was hard. "It took a team. We built it fast, and we built it with greatness. And so now having to tear all of that down, in just a few months. It's heartbreaking."

Powers said them leaving the location is not by choice. She said their lease is not being renewed.

"The business goes on. The garden is in me, not the building," Powers said.

Powers and her attorney Georgia Hensley said the conditions of mold and building damage are not sustainable for her business.

They filed a lawsuit on Nov. 30 alleging mold growth and racial discrimination.

" The mold is very serious. We've sent pictures to an expert to have them analyzed," Hensley said.

The lawsuit claims during a November meeting, the landlord told Powers that she "looked like she just walked off of the plantation."

We reached out to the landlord's attorney.

In a statement from David Kellerman with Middleton Reutlinger:

"This is in response for your request for a comment on behalf of our client, Robert Wilson, to the allegations of the tenant regarding the premises located at 501 W. Oak Street.

This is a landlord tenant issue. The parties’ rights are governed by a written lease. Tenant is not being treated differently than any other commercial tenant who is in default of its lease obligations and who hasn’t paid rent for over two months. We are aware of our ethical duty not to try our case in the media. We will address tenant’s claims in the courtroom, if necessary. Until then, we caution tenant and her representatives not to defame our client or make any statement that places him in a false light."

However, Powers said the rent has not been paid due to the landlord refusing to fix the roof.

