Atrium brewery, North Lime Coffee & Donuts collaborate on new beer and doughnut pairing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pizza and pretzels with beer are common combinations. But, what about donuts and beer?

Two local spots, North Lime Coffee & Donuts and Atrium Brewing, are joining forces and flavors for a doughnut beer, set to be released this month.

Joe Ross, owner of North Lime, said he approached the folks at Atrium to pitch a collaboration back in the Spring.

After some discussion, both decided to debut the French Toast / Blackberry-filled doughnut, and an accompanying beer, to coincide with their anniversaries. North Lime turns 11 this month, while Atrium is celebrating three years in business.

"I mean it's what it's all about, right?," Spencer Guy, Head Brewer at Atrium, explained. "I mean, we get to make beer for a living and we get to make fun things with friends who we also admire. We all love North Lime Donuts and just being able to put our heads together to create not only a donut beer, but also a new donut for them, and release them all together on the same day, it's wicked."

The beer will be available on tap and in 4-packs at Atrium's Logan Street location on Friday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m. The first 50 customers will also receive a voucher for a free North Lime doughnut

North Lime and Atrium are also hosting a donut eating contest at the brewery that same day. Registration starts at 6 p.m., with the event slated to start at 7 p.m. The first participant to eat six doughnuts will win, with prizes ranging from gift cards to special swag.

