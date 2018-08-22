LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A brand new twist is taking shape in the battle between John Schnatter and the company he founded.

Schnatter has taken out a full-page ad in Wednesday’s Courier-Journal with a message aimed at Papa John’s employees.

He’s also created a new website SavePapaJohns.com with the headline “I Am Papa John”.

In text posted on the site, Schnatter says, “The Board wants to silence me. So this is my website and my way to talk to you.”

Schnatter has posted news articles and legal documents detailing his fight with the company after they ousted him in the wake of his use of a racial slur during a marketing training exercise.

His Los Angeles-based PR firm sent WHAS-TV a copy of the ad.

In that letter, Schnatter said that he did not ask for his photographs and an image of his face to be removed from the headquarters.

