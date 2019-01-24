LOUISVILLE (LBF) --Orbin Green was looking for a lunch spot to fill his vacant Bardstown Road building, and he finally found it in Sapporo.

Yes, Sapporo, the sushi dinner restaurant also on Bardstown Road.

Greene said Mi and U Kim, the owners of Sapporo, have signed a lease to open a second location in his building at 1055 Bardstown Road, which was home to a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant for 15 years.

And unlike the Sapporo at 1706 Bardstown Road, the new restaurant will be open for lunch.

