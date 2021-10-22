Louisville officials break ground on new distribution center, 30 new jobs coming

The new Republic National Distributing Co. center will be located on Blankenbaker Parkway and is expected to be completed by August 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday Governor Andy Beshear joined officials to break ground of a new distribution center and sales office for Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC), a distributor of premium wine and spirits. The project will create 30 new full-time jobs with a $50 million investment.

RNDC’s investment includes construction of a nearly 289,000-square-foot warehouse and more than 38,000 square feet of office space on Blankenbaker Parkway.

“Investment in quality jobs for Kentucky residents is key to our state’s continued growth,” Beshear said. “Wholesalers such as RNDC have a significant economic impact in Kentucky and provide well-paying, stable jobs. While RNDC’s continued growth is good for the commonwealth’s bottom line, the company also provides a key link for our thriving bourbon and spirits industry to safely and efficiently reach consumers.”

New jobs created through the project is expected to consist of a new sales division and operations support. Company leaders expect the new location to be operational by August 2022. The company currently employs over 300 people in Louisville at its existing facility on Stanley Gault Parkway.

“RNDC markets and distributes over 9,000 unique wine and spirits products to bars, restaurants, hotels and liquor package stores in every corner of the commonwealth,” Executive Vice President of RNDC’s Kentucky business Don Wolz said. "The purchase of this land and investment in the new building demonstrates our ongoing commitment to growing our business in Kentucky.”

