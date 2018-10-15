LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- Bluegrass Burgers on Frankfort Avenue has closed, but a new burger restaurant soon will open in its place.

Louisville restaurateur Dan Borsch agreed to take the restaurant space at 3334 Frankfort Ave. and plans to open a Burger Boy Diner in place of Bluegrass Burgers.

Borsch also owns the Burger Boy Diner in Old Louisville, as well as the Old Louisville Tavern, Toonerville Deli and Old Louisville Pizza Company.

He said in a news release that he had been looking for an opportunity to expand the Burger Boy concept.

