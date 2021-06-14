Rabbit Hole Distillery launches first single-barrel whiskey

Bourbon lovers waited hours in line to get their hands on the cask-strength bottles of Heigold, a high-rye double malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Rabbit Hole Distillery has launched its first bourbon.

The company’s founder and whiskey maker Kaveh Zamanian joined with internationally-renowned whiskey expert Fred Minnick to create the single barrel release.

Bourbon lovers waited hours in line to get their hands on the cask-strength bottles of Heigold, a high-rye double malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon. The bottles sold for $105.99 each.

Each of the bottles feature six, modernized versions of Alice in Wonderland characters by Korean watercolorist and fashion illustrator Kasiq Jungwoo Lee.

Officials said proceeds from bottle sales will be donated to Louisville Fund For the Arts’ Culinary Initiative Strategic Relief Fund.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.