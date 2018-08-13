LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sales have plunged since former CEO and chairman John Schnatter, the original Papa John, created a PR crisis for the global company.

Now Papa John’s is helping out its struggling restaurant owners.

The company plans to cut some royalties, food prices and online fees for the remainder of the year.

The company will also help franchisees pay for new marketing and in-store images.

These new initiatives are aimed to help address the sales and operating challenges following comments made by Schnatter.

He stepped down as chairman of Papa John’s after using a racial slur during a conference call with a marketing firm earlier this year.

