'Unfortunate and unnecessary decision': Papa Johns to sell Louisville headquarters

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A nationwide pizza chain announced they are closing the doors on their Louisville corporate campus on Wednesday.

Papa John's corporate office in Jeffersontown will be put on sale next week.

The company said since returning to in-office work last year, they found their current campus no longer fits their workforce needs.

Despite closing this office, they say they're still committed to the Louisville metro and will still keep a corporate hub here.

Papa John's on Louisville campus issued a statement reading:

“Since returning to in-office work last year, we’ve determined that the current Papa Johns campus no longer fits the needs of our Louisville workforce. While we are putting the campus up for sale, we remain committed to the Louisville Metro area and will maintain a corporate hub here. Our IT, Supply Chain and Legal teams will continue to be based in the area, along with the executives who lead those teams, as well as the Finance shared services teams.”'

Founder John Schnatter issued the following response saying:



“This is another sign that the company I founded, Papa John’s International, has abandoned our hometown of Louisville, KY. Since Louisville was the heart and soul of our company, it’s an unfortunate and unnecessary decision by company management.

“Far too many companies forget their roots and lose their identity in the process. This is clearly the case for Papa John’s. Nonetheless, my heart felt appreciation goes out to the entire Louisville community for the legacy we built together.”

