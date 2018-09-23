LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Papa John’s may soon go by the name Papa Johns, dropping the apostrophe as the company continues to move away from founder John Schnatter.

According to the website Ad Age, Papa John’s filed the change with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in late August.

Right now, there are no imminent plans to use the new logo and according to Ad Age, it takes about four months to get filings through the patent office.

Papa John’s the company is working to repair the image of the brand following the controversy stemming from Schnatter’s racially charged comments.

Schnatter stepped down as chairman of the company in July but remains its largest shareholder.

