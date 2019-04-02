LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) -- Papa John's International Inc. is getting a $200 million investment.

The investment is from Starboard Value LP, a New York-based investment adviser that invests in deeply undervalued companies and takes an active role with management. The company has an option to make an additional $50 million investment through March 29, according to a statement from Papa John's.

The investment follows a tumultuous summer of scandals prompted by a Forbes article that called the Louisville-based pizza company's culture into question and caused strife between ousted founder John Schnatter and the company's senior leadership.

In connection with the investment, Papa John's (Nasdaq: PZZA) is expanding its board with two new independent directors. Starboard CEO Jeffrey Smith was named chairman of the board, replacing Olivia Kirtley. The other new director is Anthony Sanfilippo, former chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Entertainment Inc.

