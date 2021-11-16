'A vision to inspire future growth' | Papa Johns updates branding, dropping apostrophe from name

The Louisville-based pizza chain said they are losing the apostrophe in their name along with a new restaurant design and logo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa Johns is moving to the future with new branding while delivering better experiences for their customers and employees.

Officials said the restaurant will be better equipped for pick-up orders whether it’s from the drive-thru or in-house, including a self-service option.

“The loyalty and love people have for Papa Johns has been built on our well-known promise of Better Ingredients. Better Pizza. – and today, we are signaling to the world that Papa Johns is ‘Hungry for Better,’” Max Wetzel, Papa Johns’ chief commercial officer, said in a statement. “We are evolving how the Papa Johns experience comes to life across all touchpoints, while remaining true to what got us where we are today and bringing to life our continued aspirations to improve and grow. This new experience is both a celebration of our tremendous momentum and a vision to inspire future growth.”

Papa Johns will also roll out a new logo in what they say will reflect the new tone set by the brand – bold, simple, fun and clean.

They have begun implementing a phased approach to the new experience that customers in the Louisville area should begin to see soon.

