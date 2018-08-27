LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Papa John’s is acknowledging its recent controversy in a new ad campaign.

In the video posted to Facebook on Aug. 24, the company acknowledges it has work to do after its founder, John Schnatter, admitted to using a racial slur.

The video highlights tweets from customers expressing disappointment in the pizza chain.

Papa John’s thanks customers for their honesty, saying it makes the company better.

The company has worked to cut ties with Schnatter, removing his image from marketing materials and kicking him out of his office at the Louisville headquarters.

CEO Steve Ritchie also shared the values with the company saying it "will drive the transformation of Papa John's".

