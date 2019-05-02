(LBF) -- The owner of Louisville's The Paddock Shops aims to reconfigure a long-vacant retail space into the home of a large new restaurant.

CPT Louisville I LLC, an affiliate of Boston-based CPT Capital Management LP, filed a development plan this week with Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services to repurpose part of the former Office Depot space at the Paddock Shops into a two-story restaurant with 17,708 square feet.

As part of that proposal, a small enclosed patio would be added to the first floor for the unidentified restaurant. The property is adjacent to the access road for a Drury Inn & Suites, according to the filing.

Michael Tabor, a founding partner of Louisville's Trio Commercial Property Group, which handles leasing for The Paddock Shops, said the restaurant user will remain confidential until all the details of the project are "buttoned up." No cost estimates were disclosed, and the construction timeline was not immediately known.

