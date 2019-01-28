LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a new job?

Job News USA is hosting an All Industry Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30.

The fair will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on 9700 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville.

Over 40 local employers will be hiring and hundreds of jobs are available in a range of fields including accounting, automotive, clinical research, cosmetology, customer service, engineering, healthcare, information technology, law enforcement, real estate, sales, security, warehouse and more.

Arroweye Solutions, Kelly Services, GE Appliances, Spectrum, First Transit, KCC Companies, Louisville Metro Police Department, NAPA Auto Parts, and the Brook Hospitals KMI are just a few companies that will be in attendance.

Admission and parking are free at the event.

If you have interest in attending the job fair, Job News USA recommends following these instructions before you go: