LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a new job?
Job News USA is hosting an All Industry Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30.
The fair will be held at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center on 9700 Bluegrass Parkway in Louisville.
Over 40 local employers will be hiring and hundreds of jobs are available in a range of fields including accounting, automotive, clinical research, cosmetology, customer service, engineering, healthcare, information technology, law enforcement, real estate, sales, security, warehouse and more.
Arroweye Solutions, Kelly Services, GE Appliances, Spectrum, First Transit, KCC Companies, Louisville Metro Police Department, NAPA Auto Parts, and the Brook Hospitals KMI are just a few companies that will be in attendance.
Admission and parking are free at the event.
If you have interest in attending the job fair, Job News USA recommends following these instructions before you go:
- Pre-register online at JobNewsUsa.com.
- Print out the registration form and bring it with you.
- Dress professionally, as if you were attending a job interview.
- Bring at least 10 copies of your resume with you (or have work history and references available to complete job applications on site).
- Do your research: Choose a few companies and learn more about them online. The more you know about the company, the more you can talk to them at the job fair.
- If necessary, arrange for childcare. No children will be allowed in the event