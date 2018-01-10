LOUISVILLE (LBF) -- One of Louisville's largest general contracting firms will spend more than a year breathing new life into two aging senior-living facilities on the edge of downtown.

Schaefer General Contracting Services Inc. recently started work on a $3 million renovation of the 10-story Friendship House apartment complex at 960 S. Fourth St., near Spalding University. And it soon will start a $9 million renovation of the 20-story J.O. Blanton House, a senior housing development at 850 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Friendship House is owned by Louisville-based nonprofit Christian Care Communities, which provides resources and housing for low-income seniors and families. The J.O. Blanton House is owned by Tennessee-based multifamily housing developer and manager Tesco Properties Inc.

Both apartment developments are low-income housing backed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and were built in the 1970s, according to Jefferson County property records.

