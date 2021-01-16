New trends in the spirit industry emerge in 2021

Distilleries faced a tough 2020, but are embracing some of the change last year brought with new trends for 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bourbon is a big part of Louisville’s tourism industry

You can check out several distilleries all within walking distance of each other downtown.

Moonshine University is an educational distillery in Louisville, training people to own and operate a distillery and also learn about different areas of the industry.

Last year changed a lot of things for distilleries, and this year they are looking ahead to trends in 2021.

This year experts say consumers will want to focus on a premium experience.

Maybe you aren’t going out and spending money on entertainment or experiences right now. People have shown they are more willing to buy those premium spirits and make their own restaurant or bar style cocktails.

Craft distilleries are also popping up across the country, each with a unique, regional approach.

People have become interested in supporting their local distilleries and buying local product.

“Authenticity is big, trying to understand different types of spirits that maybe they haven’t tried before,” Moonshine University’s Corporate Development Director Kevin Hall said.

If you are a bourbon fan and looking to find out more about how it’s made and all things bourbon you can check out a class at Moonshine University.

