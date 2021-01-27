New taproom planned for the Highlands

Hi-Wire Brewing will open near Baxter and East Broadway this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands will soon have a new taproom.

Ashville, North Carolina-based Hi-Wire Brewing will open a taproom on Baxter Avenue near Cave Hill Cemetery and Spinelli’s.

The taproom will be housed on the bottom floor of an apartment building.

It will feature a bar with 21 taps of Hi-Wire beer, along with a variety of family-friendly activities including soccer, pool, table tennis, foosball and shuffleboard.

Work is expected to begin in March and will open sometime this summer.

