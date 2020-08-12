New initiative aims to boost rye industry in Kentucky

Woodford Reserve and Brown Forman distillers from across the Commonwealth to team up with farmers to keep rye local.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new initiative led by Woodford Reserve and Brown Forman wants to keep rye local.

They are seeking distillers from across the Commonwealth to team up with farmers to boost the rye industry in the state.

Most rye is being shipped from other countries or states, but these companies want Kentucky to become self-sufficient.

It’s also a way to reduce the carbon footprint.

Master Distiller Chris Morris said modern practices took away the grains from the state, but it is time for rye to return.

“Over time as modern agricultural practices developed the cultivation of these small grains migrated – it’s time to bring rye back,” he said.

Harvesting rye is not just for big names like Woodford Reserve. They want local distillers to get involved too.

If you are interested in the program, you can contact the American Farmland Trust at (859) 983-8118.

The Trust will be setting up a shop on Main Street.

