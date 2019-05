LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new Euro-Asian café has opened its doors in the Highlands.

Shahar Café offers daily specials, food, coffee and bakery items.

This includes snacks, fresh squeezed juices and Turkish and American coffee, along with different types of teas.

The family says they hope the café is a place where people can come and feel at home, drink some coffee and just chill.

Shahar Café is located near Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road.