Need a job? Amazon is hiring 2,000 in Louisville for the holidays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is right around the corner and Amazon is once again hiring thousands of people to meet demand.

The e-commerce giant is hiring 5,000 people in Kentucky, including 2,000 in the greater Louisville area. Available jobs range from packing and picking, to sorting and shipping.

Customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn an average of $20.50 an hour, and up to $28 depending on location.

Interested candidates can see all hiring locations and open positions at this link.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” said John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years—likely more, including our annual wage investments—and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and heath care benefits on day one.”

Jobs in Amazon's operations network include stowing, picking, packing, sorting, shipping customer orders and more. Jobs are available in hundreds of locations across the United States.

Many of these jobs can lead to long-term careers inside or outside the company. Full and part-time work is available.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested $35 billion in Kentucky.