Molson Coors purchases Kentucky's Blue Run Spirits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Molson Coors Beverage Company is turning to a Kentucky-based spirits maker to expand its portfolio.

Blue Run Spirits, founded in 2020 in Georgetown, was acquired Tuesday by the massive brewer and beverage distributor. Blue Run is an award-winning distiller of high-end bourbons and rye whiskies.

The acquisition is Molson Coors' first purchase of a spirits company.

“Molson Coors has been on a journey to broaden beyond our beer roots and build powerful brands in growing categories, and Blue Run joining us is an exciting next step as we establish Coors Spirits Co.,” Molson Coors’ Chief Commercial Officer Michelle St. Jacques said. “Blue Run has accomplished in three years what many brands hope to do in a generation and has done it at the luxury end of the whiskey category. Importantly, we are committed to maintaining Blue Run’s well-known quality, design and innovation as we continue to grow our spirits portfolio.”

Blue Run launched in October 2020 and saw plenty of early success.

The company won several awards, including Best Small Batch Bourbon - 11 Years Old & Older and Best Single Barrell Bourbon - 11 Years Old & Older at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Blue Run also won Best High Rye Bourbon at the 2023 New Orleans Spirits Competition.

Blue Run’s founders – Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani, Jesse McKnight and Andy Brown – will all remain with the brand. Montgomery will take over as vice president of Coors Spirits Co.

“Since launching Blue Run, we have always strived to do things a little differently to truly embrace today’s younger, more diverse generation of whiskey drinkers,” Montgomery said. “We are humbled by how the whiskey community has embraced our vision and that Molson Coors wants to join and support us in this journey.”

Molson Coors is evolving as more than just a brewer. The company also makes ZOA Energy drinks, a project in conjunction with Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson, and has also entered the vodka and tequila space.

Molson Coors recently released Roxie, a zero-proof cocktail.